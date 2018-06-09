Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Customs department failed to clear rebate claims worth Rs1103.879 million pending from last three years.

As per data, 12,540 customs duty drawback cases are still pending with Karachi Customs worth Rs391.697 million while 33,309 cases are pending with Pakistan Customs amounting to Rs 712.182 million.

It may be highlighted that all-out efforts have been made to liquidate the pending duty drawback claims, especially the claims filed under the said SRO. The number of claims paid under SRO 212, during 1st July 2016 to 30th April 201, were 12,912 which involved an amount of Rs 488.35 million.

However, during July 2017-April 2018, the total number of claims paid under the 2009 SRO were 17,267, amounting to Rs 589.13 million.

According to officials, the refunds have been stopped after the automated system generated objections after cross matching of claimants declarations with the supplier declarations. The claimant is required to produce relevant documents to get the objections removed. The delay in majority of deferred amount is on the claimant, officials said. They said claims were deferred as the claimants had violated provisions of law, like claimed inadmissible input tax credits.

However, the business community strongly criticized the FBR and alleged that it was just to get bribes.