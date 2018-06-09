Share:

TIMERGARA - Severe differences have surfaced in Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Lower Dir chapter on the issue of tickets distribution for the first time in history of Dir and a new group ‘Jamaat-i-Islami bachao’ (save JI) has been formed.

The disenchanted group announced to field Malak Shafiullah Khan from NA-7, the constituency from where JI chief Sirajul Haq is going to contest the upcoming general elections, besides fielding Haji Dawood Said from PK-13 against JI nominee Shad Nawaz Khan. Addressing a press conference at Timergara Press Club after submitting nomination papers, the JI dissident group including JI Deputy General Secretary Lower Dir Malak Shafiullah, JI leader and member district council Haji Dawood Said, Siasat Khan, Muhammad Sher Khan, Abdullah Jan, councillor Shafiullah and others alleged that JI had been derailed from its ideological track and a certain vested interest group had usurped the party while the ideological workers were continuously being ignored.

“JI lawmakers had developed nepotism, injustice and corruption,” they alleged. Time and again they expressed their reservations to the district, provincial and central leadership but to no avail, they added. The actual JI ideology had been sidelined and the party was on the verge of collapse, the leaders said.

“We did not revolt against the party but we are here to save the party from collapse,” they said. They were ready to hold negotiations with party leadership, they added.