Islamabad - The Election Commission of Pakistan has revised under section 58 of the Elections Act 2017 various stages of election programme for the general election scheduled to be held on July 25. According to the revised schedule, the candidates now can file their nomination papers by Monday while the preliminary list of the nominated candidates will also be issued on the same day.

The date for filing of nomination papers by prospective candidates with the returning officers has been extended till June 11 as previously they were asked to submit nomination papers from June 4 to June 8. The last date for scrutiny of nomination papers was extended by five days to June 19 while June 22 will be the last date for filing of appeals to ROs against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers.

June 27 will be the last date for appellate tribunals to be appointed by the ECP for deciding appeals against the decisions of returning officers. The revised list of validly nominated candidates will be published on June 28 while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is June 29. Election symbols will be allocated to candidates on June 30. On May 26, President Mamnoon Hussain signed a summary on holding of general elections. Over 105 million voters in the country will elect their representatives for the next five years in the National Assembly and four provincial legislatures on July 25.

The move marks the third time since the 2002 general elections that assemblies will be completing a full term.