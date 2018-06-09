Share:

HAFIZABAD:- Riaz Qadri, president of All Pakistan Class-IV Employees Association, has nominated Irshad Ahmad as president and Imran Bhai as general secretary of the association.

The other newly-appointed office-bearers are: Ghulam Abbas Sherazi Chairman Action Committee, Ansar Abbas Vice Chairman, Zafrullah Khan and Imran Badsha VPs, Shoaib Deputy General Secretary, Khalid Joint Secretary, Sajid Finance Secretary, Zulfiqar Ali Office Secretary, Shahbaz Umar Press Secretary.

Ijaz Ahmad Coordination Secretary and Muhammad Azam Sports Secretary.

Riaz Qadri has advised the office-bearers to struggle for the rights and betterment of class-IV employees.