A man committed suicide by consuming poisonous pills at a house in Hayer police precincts on Friday. Arshad Ali, a resident of Raja Bola Village, consumed poisonous pills late Thursday night. He was rushed to a hospital where he died later. The father-of-five, Ali, was living at his in-laws house for the last several years. He was facing financial constraints and was upset over some domestic issues. Te police were investigating the incident.