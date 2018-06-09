Share:

Islamabad-A man was crushed under the wheels of a Metro Bus in Blue Area here on Friday, while three motorcyclists were killed in separate road accidents in the capital.

Faisal Saeed, 25, was crossing the Jinnah Avenue at a point where pedestrian crossing was not allowed and was hit by a Rawalpindi-bound bus in front of the NICL building. Saeed, who hailed from Azad Jammu and Kashmir, worked as an air conditioner mechanic in Rawalpindi. Saeed was taken to PIMS hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead. In most instances, drivers are held responsible if a pedestrian is hurt or killed, but the police in this case said that they could not hold the bus driver responsible as it was a dedicated metro track and pedestrians were not allowed to cross it.

To prevent pedestrian crossing, the authorities have also built a fence along the metro track but the pedestrians often jump over the fence or sometime remove bars from the railing to make space for crossing the road as a short-cut instead of using the underground pedestrian crossings at each metro station. However, it is also important to note that there are only four metro stations and thus only four pedestrian crossings on Jinnah Avenue between D-Chowk and Centaurus flyover which people complain are not enough for the area. Pedestrians complain that they have been ignored by the designers of the Metro project.

Meanwhile, three other motorcyclists were killed in separate road accidents in the city, the police informed on Friday. Ramna police said a hi-ace van hit two men on a motorcycle on Kashmir Highway killing both. The men were identified as Zafar Iqbal and Ashfar Khan. Another motorcyclist, named Shamim, was killed after he was hit by a car near Radio Pakistan building on the Constitution Avenue.