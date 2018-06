Share:

ISLAMABAD:- The federal government has announced four public holidays, starting from June 15 to June 18, on the occasion of holy festival of Eidul Fitr. According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Interior, 15th, 16th, 17th and 18th June, 2018 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday) shall be public holiday on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.–Staff Reporter