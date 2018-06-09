Share:

KARACHI - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Allah Dino Khawaja asked police to make foolproof security for upcoming general elections on July 25, 2018.

IGP issued directives to the Sindh police high ups to devise a concrete contingency security plan ahead of the security arrangements and transparent general elections across the province. AD Khowaja urged to establish a code of conduct and to take all political parties on board.

He directed the Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs) to take Rangers and other law enforcement agencies on board and establish a mutual plan for the security of the elections. He pointed out that security plan must be protect the security of polling staff, candidates and safe transfer of ballet papers and a separate security plan must be devise for sensitive polling stations.

He said that DIGs of the concern jurisdictions must be present on the day of elections and monitor the patrolling, snap checking and other security arrangements in their respective police limits.

AD Khawaja also said that the duties of the bomb disposal squad and police special branch must be intensified on the Election Day. He said that police commandos must be deployed at all sensitive polling stations while police flag marches will be ensued to give a sense of security among the people.