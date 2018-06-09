Share:

PNCA DG stresses for promoting art subjects

ISLAMABAD: Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Jamal Shah Friday said that national curriculum based on art and culture must be introduced in schools and colleges. Talking to APP, he said Higher Education Commission (HEC) and other funding agencies, should promote art subjects by including funds for departments and scholarships.

He said that culture must be subject in Civil Service Examinations, adding that the universities should conduct training for the teachers to teach the arts.

Jamal Shah said PNCA should perform all functions enshrined in its charter including Board of Governor (BOG) must meet on a regular basis, members of the BOG must have equitable provincial representation and the elected president of the Artist Association of Pakistan must be a member. He said that PNCA will also organize annual, bi-annual national exhibitions and to hold inter provincial exhibitions at National Art Gallery (NAG).–APP

Lok Virsa heritage library to benefit students

ISLAMABAD: Lok Virsa Heritage Library’ is devoted to provide assistance to scholars, students, common citizens on folklore and cultural heritage.

An official of Lok Virsa said that the Library offers unparalleled opportunities for self-directed learning and exploration by people of diverse ages, interests, backgrounds, and abilities. For society as a whole, ‘Heritage Library’ provides valuable intangible benefits as sources of national, regional, and local identity. The library has a collection of over thirty-two thousand (32,000) books and journals. In addition a collection of two hundred (200) books published by Lok Virsa is also available in library.

The numerous manuscripts, original research reports, field surveys and monographs on Pakistani culture are accessible to anyone.–APP

Corrigendum

The newspaper carried a news on June 8, 2018 with a caption ‘Bahria university principal sacked’ on harassment issue. In fact, the Bahria College has been mentioned erroneously as Bahria University. The error is regretted.