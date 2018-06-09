Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) President and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Karachi chapter Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman on Friday submitted his nomination papers from two National Assembly seats NA-247 and NA-256 and one provincial assembly seat PS-129 for the general elections.

Talking to media after submitting the nomination papers to returning officer, Hafiz Naeem said that the MMA had won fair number of seats in the elections held in 2002 and represented the people rightly despite the fact that extremism in politics was on the rise at that time.

“This time the MMA is contesting the elections with even more planning and preparation, hopefully we will win more seats than 2002.

He said that the MMA represent people belonged to all sectors of life, vowing that the alliance of religious parties would restore the lost identity of Karachi. “The people will reject those who lied with them during their previous tenures,” he added.

Speaking on possibility of rigging in the elections, he said that if present voting lists are not corrected, some opportunist would make rigging. He said that the JI on the platform of the MMA will defeat everyone, if elections are held fair and free.

Responding to question, he said that incumbent NA-247 was NA-250 in the 2002 elections and that seat was won by JI Abdus Sattar Afghani on the MMA ticket but in the last elections held in 2013 the same seat was given to the MQM through a conspiracy.

Besides Naeem, those who submitted their nomination papers included Naseem Siddiqui, Abdul Ahad Fareedi, Farooq Farooqui, Abdul Rasheed, Babu Ghulam and Zafar Khan. They all will contest the elections on the MMA ticket.