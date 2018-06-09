Share:

­SIALKOT - Both the PML-N and PTI are considering fielding their old faces in the electoral race in Sialkot city’s NA-73 constituency.

The political parties are not changing their candidates in Sialkot city with high aims to give tough time to each other in 2018 general elections.

The PML-N is fielding Khawaja Asif as its potential candidate after the suspension of his life-long disqualification by the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Also the PTI is likely to field Usman Dar against Khawaja Asif. They were rivals in 2013 general elections.

PML-N’s Khawaja Asif is the five times winner from the constituency. However, PTI’s Usman Dar will again face him. He fought a legal battle against Khawaja Asif and got him disqualified by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for possessing Iqama of UAE. Later, Khawaja Asif filed an appeal in Supreme Court of Pakistan seeking suspension of IHC verdict. The Supreme Court suspended the IHC verdict regarding the disqualification of Khawaja Asif and allowed him to contest elections.

It would be the biggest election contest during the 2018 general elections in Sialkot district, said the local observers. They have already started flexing their political muscles with their high claims to give very tough time to each other. They are holding and addressing the meetings of aspirant candidates and party workers in Sialkot city.

There are total 488,398 registered voters with an increase of 146,268 votes in Sialkot city’s Constituency (NA 73, Sialkot-II) after the 2017 national census.

During the 2013 general elections, PML-N’s Khawaja Asif had won after getting 92,803 votes against Usman Dar who got 71525 votes. JI’s Arshad Mehmood Baggu remained on third position by getting 6,361 votes while PPP’s Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan could get only 2,195 votes from NA-110, Sialkot-I now NA 73, Sialkot-II after delimitation.

In Sialkot, now both the rivals will be in election race against each other with some potential election strategies as the election temperature is getting momentum day by day in Sialkot.

DEPORTEES HELD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested 35 Pakistanis deported from Turkey and Greece, upon their arrival at Sialkot International Airport. FIA Divisional Deputy Director Mufakhar Adeel said that the accused had gone Turkey and Greece illegally after paying amounts to some local human traffickers. He said that the FIA has sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.

PROJECT IN A DOLDRUMS

The Municipal Corporation’s plan to establish a grand Tea House for literary persons at Sialkot is in a doldrums for the last five years due to the officials’ apathy.

In 2013, Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Sialkot had announced to establish a grand Tea House at Sialkot for poets, novelists, literary critics, educationists and other literary persons enabling them to promote their literary activities in Sialkot.

Now, five years have passed but there is no progress in the implementation of the project.

In 2013, the then Sialkot TMA had already completed a proper planning for the establishing Tea House.

When contacted, the officials of Municipal Corporation said that there was no such project in the pipeline. The literary circles of Sialkot have expressed grave concern over the situation.

They feared that this project has become the victim of traditional red tapism. They urged Sialkot Mayor Tauheed Akhtar to look into the matter and ensure early establishment of the Tea House.