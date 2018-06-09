Share:

OKARA - A man killed his wife and mother-in-law and injured his daughter when he got enraged after his failure to persuade his estranged wife to return his home.

The dual murder shook the whole city of Renala Khurd. Sometime ago, Shabnam w/o Qamar Abbas of Mohallah Khizar Town Ranala Khurd had quarreled with her husband and came with her 10 years old daughter Sehar to stay at her mother Zubeda’s home. She also filed a suit for separation of marriage. Qamar came to his in-laws’ home make a truce with his wife while a quarrel erupted. In utter fury Qamar opened fire at his wife Shabnam, mother-in-law Zubeda Bibi and daughter Sehar. The two women died on the spot, but the 10 years old girl sustained injuries. The murderer escaped. The girl was rushed to the DHQ Hospital Okara. After autopsy, the dead bodies were handed over to their relatives for burial.

POSITIVE CHANGE IN COUNTRY PLEDGED:- A PTI leader said that his party was determined to bring positive change in the country.

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf ticket holder in PP-189 Chaudhry Saleem Sadiq said that Imran Khan rose awareness of the people about human rights.

He started his fight against corruption, inequality and hypocrisy. The nation would vote for his party the in general elections, the candidate said.