PESHAWAR - The Pakistan Meteorological Department Islamabad, Pakistan has issued a drought alert to all stakeholders for an immediate water management strategy to avoid negative impacts of deficit rainfall on water and agriculture sectors.

According to details, as predicted below normal rainfall has been recorded over most parts of the country. The winter months (Jan-March) 2018 received 62 per cent below normal rainfall, whereas, during April and May 2018, it was 9.9 per cent near normal and from January to May 2018, it was 44.9 per cent below normal rainfall across Pakistan. Due to deficient rainfall, drought like situation has emerged over the most parts of the country.

The moderate to severe drought is prevailing in Barani area of Punjab, Lower KP, south Punjab, southwest Balochistan and south east Sindh. Dry condition was observed in southern parts of the country during the past five months. This dry condition caused water stress in the agriculture areas of the country that demands availability of more supplementary irrigation water for Kharif crops.

The water availability in major reservoirs is low, however, water situation in the major dams will improve with the increase of temperature. Small dams, situated near Islamabad, are at critical level and ground water boring and wells have become dry (up to the depth of 150 feet) in most areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

It is therefore advised to all stakeholders for an immediate water management strategy to avoid negative impacts of deficit rainfall on water and agriculture sector.