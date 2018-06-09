Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Agriculture Secretary Sajid Jamal has said mango festival has succeeded with great efforts to hold 53rd three-day national mango and summer fruit festival Mirpurkhas despite the acute shortage of water and severe heat spell.

He was speaking as chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of 53rd three-day national mango and summer fruit festival Mirpurkhas held here on Friday in premises of Sindh Horticulture Research Institute.

He further said that by displaying 165 varieties of mango in the festival made it national level mango exhibition and said that in 2011 flood mango orchards had been devastated 40 percent in the district and after some years it was reviewed with the help of farmers and agriculture department.

The secretary agriculture further said that last year Sindh government had given agriculture policy that was being implemented in the province. He further said that many programmes regarding improvement of agriculture under agriculture extension and research were underway.

He said that climate has been changed; research was being made also to improve the horticulture crops. He said that for research in agriculture department allocation was short than required.

He added that research in agriculture will now be increased in future while added that water shortage came from upper site and water scarcity had been created overall country however, weather will be change soon.

He said that there were over 300 mango varieties and at this time 165 varieties of mango were displaying in the festival and remaining will be display in next year.

He said that the mango festival was being held with supports of farmers, abadgars and people. He said that we would make efforts to improve more it in displaying more than mango varieties and other summer fruits and Sindh government would help the district administration.

Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain said that there was persisting acute shortage of water but we succeeded to hold this three day mango festival with the help of farmers and abadgars.

He said that with holding this festival, encouraging to the farmers for marketing mangoes and also exports it and for this purpose government institution was supporting the farmers.

Management Committee Chairman Muhammad Umer said that due to water shortage and also selling the mango crop we faced hardships to hold this festival with its national status.

He said that government should give more than projects with connivance of public and demanded the government to give such schemes to could save the mangoes. He said that farmers have own seed but need of water and other equipments on subsidy.

The festival was attended by Mirpurkhas Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Memon, Management Committee chairman Muhammad Umer Bughio, Agriculture Extension Director General Hidayatullah Chajro, Agriculture Research Director General Noor Muhammad Baloch.