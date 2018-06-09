Share:

MPs for preparing statistical data as per global standards

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): The Senate Standing Committee on Statistics on Friday noted that statistical data should be according to the international standard, as Pakistan is lagging behind in accuracy of the statistical data. The Senate Standing Committee on Statistics, which met under the chair of Senator Jehanzeb Jamaldini, has discussed the role and function of the ministry of statistics. The officials informed the committee that ministry of statistics has a Governing Council, which included technical members and experts. The governing council is headed by the minister of statistics. There are 2569 officials working in 35 offices of ministry in different parts of the country and as many as 1061 posts are vacant. They further informed that ministry of statistics carries population census in the country. It also conducts other important surveys in the country including measuring inflation rate, conducting labour force survey, calculating figures of foreign trade, education and health related surveys.

They informed that ministry prepares every type of data which is required by the government.

The committee members noted that role of the ministry of statistics is vital in development of the country. However, Pakistan is lagging behind in accuracy of the statistical data. They emphasized to improve the method of collecting data and make its according to the international standard.

Minister for discounted PR tickets for senior citizens on Eid

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): Caretaker Minister for Railways Roshan Khursheed Bharucha on Friday said that senior citizens must be given a special discount in tickets on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. “The senior citizens of the country must be given special discount on the occasion of Eid by the Pakistan Railways,” the minister told the senior staff of Pakistan Railways. The minister was briefed about Pakistan Railways’operation and its organisational structure by DG Planning Mazhar Ali Shah at the Ministry of Railways. The minister asked to give equal representation to all provinces in the railway board. She was told about main line 1 (ML-1) Karachi–Peshawar line, main line 2 (ML-2) Kotri–Attock line, main line 3 (ML-3) Rohri–Chaman line. The caretaker minister was also briefed about the worst time the PR faced during 2012-2013. She was told that former railway minister Khwaja Saad Rafique had brought significant changes in the last four years.

“A proper development strategy has been devised including de-politicization,” the minister was briefed and informed about the public-private partnership in PR.

The minister praised customer facilitation activities including punctuality, cleanliness, train lighting and e-ticketing. The minister was also given a briefing about the China-Pakistan Economic Coordination. Ministry of Railways Chairman Javed Anwar said the PR has reached its highest ever revenue in the last three years.

KP govt asked to take measures to export ‘gur’

MARDAN (INP): The office bearers of Anjuman-e-Kashtkaran (AK) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have demanded of the provincial government to take measures for export of the black sugar (gur) to other countries. Addressing a meeting of farmers here on Friday, president Anjuman-e-Kashtkaran Haji Niamat Shah, provincial general secretary Alam Sher Khan, Syed Abdal Shah Bacha, Swabi district president, Fahr-e-Alam, Zahir Khan, Noor Rehman, Farman Ali Khan, Mohammad Amin and others asked the government to facilitate the farmers and also provide relief to the farmers. Speakers said that huge quantity of black sugar (gur) in lying in the markets of province, which can be exported. They added that black sugar of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa is better in all over the country however despite of it no one is ready to buy the black sugar. They added that in past the back sugar was exported to Afghanistan and Gulf countries.

They further stated that in the current year black sugar wasn’t exported to other counties and due to which millions of tons of black sugar is available for export. They added that due to the wrong policy of the government the farmers of the province are facing a lot of problems. They demanded the government to immediately take proper steps to export the black sugar to other countries and protect the farmers from great losses. A large number of farmers attended the meeting.

Beijing to further cut coal consumption

BEIJING (Xinhua): Beijing plans to cut its coal consumption to below 4.2 million tonnes, down 13.4 percent from 2017, according to Beijing Municipal Commission of City Management. The goal is expected to be met by shifting focus from cutting consumption in the city to promoting clean energy use in the rural areas. Under the plan, Beijing will complete replacing coal with clean energy in 450 rural villages by the end of 2018, the commission said. The city will also use clean energy to power more boilers used for winter heating, as well as shutting down more coal-burning industrial plants. Beijing announced a plan to cut coal consumption in 2013. The city has since then cut more than 18 million tonnes of coal consumption. In 2017, the city burned 4.85 million tonnes of coal, accounting for 5.6 percent of its total energy consumption. Coal burning is no longer a major source of PM2.5 - particulate matter less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter - in Beijing, according to a study published last month by the Beijing Environmental Protection Bureau.

The PM2.5 level in Beijing has dropped to its lowest since 2013 when the national air pollution control campaign began.