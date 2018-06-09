Share:

ISLAMABAD - The civil and military leadership Friday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to work with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and other international organisations in achieving common goals and shared objectives.

The meeting of National Security Committee (NSC), chaired by caretaker Prime Minister Nasiurl Mulk, was briefed on the FATF meeting to be held this month in Paris and the measures taken so far by the country to meet the international agency’s requirements.

Early this year the FATF had raised certain objections and highlighted certain deficiencies in Pakistan’s anti-money laundering and anti-terror financing regimes and referred it to watch-list.

Islamabad was asked to provide certain information - relating to certain loopholes in its economic system - in the next meeting so the task force could decide if it should place the country on grey list or not.

The civil-military huddle expressed satisfaction over the administrative and legal steps taken towards fulfilling the country’s international responsibilities under FATF framework.

The committee directed that the progress should be shared with FATF Secretariat in the upcoming meeting. It reaffirmed the commitment of the country to work with the task force and other international organisations to achieve the shared objectives.

Earlier, Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar gave a detailed presentation to the meeting about the upcoming Paris meeting and the steps taken so far by the country to meet FATF requirements.

The government functionaries are confident that as they were fully cooperating with the FATF and meeting its requirements so the chances of Pakistan’s placement on ‘grey list’ seemed minimal.

Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal in a regular press briefing in the recent past said that an action plan to eradicate terrorist financing is being prepared and will accordingly be shared with the international body.

Dr Faisal said that reports claiming that Pakistan will be transferred from the ‘grey list’ to the blacklist in June are not true as the FATF website clearly demarcates the countries in the blacklist as those which are non-cooperative with the body.

He said Pakistan has already taken steps to remove the deficiencies in these areas and cited the presidential ordinance that was quietly passed days before the FATF plenary to amend the anti-terror legislation in order to include all UN-listed individuals and groups in the national listings of proscribed outfits and persons.

Caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk also shared with NSC members contents of his telephonic conversation with the US Vice President Mike Pence the other day.

He said that besides conveying congratulation and good wishes message from US President Donald Trump on assuming the office of Prime Minister US Vice-President hoped that he would successfully undertake the task of holding elections in the country.

The two further “agreed upon the importance of strengthening bilateral relations as well as pursuing the common objective of achieving peace and stability in Afghanistan”.

Relations between the two countries had been particularly tense since President Trump last August announced the new strategy for South Asia and Afghanistan, which was very critical of Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan and the region in general.

The start of this year was even more turbulent when US President in his New Year tweet accused Pakistan of “lies and deceit” after which Washington also suspended security assistance for its one-time ally. More lately the two sides imposed reciprocal restrictions on each other’s diplomats.

The National Security Committee meeting also reviewed the overall security situation in the country and expressed the resolve to maintain order and peace in the country which is vital for holding the upcoming elections in free, fair and transparent fashion.

The 25th meeting of the NSC was also attended by Abdullah Hussain Haroon, Minister for Defence/Foreign Affairs, Shamshad Akhtar, Minister for Finance, Muhammad Azam Khan, Minister for Interior, Syed Ali Zafar, Minister for Law/Information, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, National Security Advisor Lt. Gen (r) Nasser Khan Janjua, Director General ISI Lt. Gen Naveed Mukhtar and senior civil and military officials.