ISLAMABAD:- Pakistan on Feiday strongly condemned the suicide attack at a mosque in South East of Niger, in which at least six people lost their lives and many were injured. A foreign ministry statement said: “The government and people of Pakistan express their deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured.” It added: “Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stands with the brotherly people of Niger in this moment of grief.”–STAFF REPORTER