ISLAMABAD - Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Honardoost has said that Pakistan and Iran should jointly work to resolve the Palestine issue.

Speaking to The Nation, he said it was necessary that all the governments, nations and Islamic societies especially Iran and Pakistan with 200 million of the population of the Muslim world should utilize their all endeavours and capacity to grant the rights to the oppressed people of Palestine.

He said: “In today’s world, we witness war, blood shedding and conflicts in the Islamic world and various Islamic countries, especially in the Middle East suffering from devastating wars, have rendered irreparable human and material loss to the Islamic Ummah undoubtedly, there are foreign imperialistic hands behind occurrence of these wars and blood-shedding, who have disturbed the stability and tranquility of the Islamic world for fulfilling their own interests.”

The wars, Honardoost said, during the last two decades in Syria, Iraq, Libya, Yemen and Afghanistan rendered nothing except deaths and dislocating of a number of oppressed Muslims in the world, destruction of Islamic countries and further weakening of Islamic communities.

He said, in such circumstances and in concurrence to the 70th anniversary of Palestinian occupation, “we have witnessed a cruel act by US President Donald Trump to transfer of US embassy to Alquds which has been contrary to UN General Assembly resolutions and expression of unilateral US support to usurper Zionist regime in the one hand and further intensification of atrocities against the Palestine on the other hand.”

“This US step is considered another Belfour declaration, which damaged feelings of more than one billion Muslims,” he said.

Honardoost said, “the imperialist powers were creating civil wars in the regional countries including Syrian, Iraq, Yemen, Libya, Afghanistan and all the crisis-hit and tense areas in all nooks and corners of the Islamic world.

He said, “the imperialists had opened of fake secondary fronts, exploitation of the resources of the Islamic Ummah and to put the pivotal subject of the Islamic world, Palestine in the back burner with objective of creating operation for the Zionist regime so that in any further discussions and future peace process, Palestinians could be put in a purely determined situation and impose their demands”.

“In none of the eras of history, no nation of the world has to confront such sorrowful grief and atrocities, in such a manner that through a world conspiracy, a country is completely occupied and its nation kicked out of its home and an alien group from various parts of the world is brought and lodged there. The real existence of a land is ignored and a fake existence is replaced by it, this existence is also supported by world imperialistic powers,” he said.

Honardoost said that “the world imperialism has created cancer in this region, full of God gifted wealth and human civilization and supported it and containing their support, so by imposing a long conflict and creating constant instability to hinder the progress of the regional countries and to flared their wealth and tarnish the civilization identity of the region.”

He said in view of the oppressive approach of imperialistic powers against Muslim countries especially Palestine “all the Muslim countries should, by utilizing their potential and strengthening of solidarity and unity in the support of that land in countering of usurper Israeli regime, take a step.”

In this regard, he said, the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran Imam Khomeini named the last Friday of the Holy Month of Ramazan as Quds Day, “so that all the Muslims in the world cover in an organized manner can protest against silence of International and support of imperialistic powers to Israel and suppression of Palestinians and take steps in favour of Palestine.”

Imam Khomeini, he said, had informed the Muslims many years back about the danger of Israeli hegemony and requested to all Muslims and Islamic governments to unite against this occupying regime and their supporters.

“Quds Day does not only belong to the people of Palestine rather it is a world day and day of expressing unity and solidarity by the Muslims. This day is to show endeavor for getting back the denied rights of the oppressed people of Palestine and express the hatred against the hegemonic Zionist system and illegal regime of Israel. Quds Sharif, as an important city of Palestine has special significance for Muslims because Aqsa Mosque, the first Qibla of the Muslims is situated in this city,” he said.