SADIQABAD - The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) will gain victory in the upcoming general election on the basis of its ‘brilliant’ performance.

These views were expressed by former provincial minister for Special Education Ch Sahfiq during a media talk here the other day.

He claimed that he had ensured the completion of a number of development projects during his tenure. He said that he had established a network of new roads in Sadiqabad and adjoining areas, adding that he had also got the existing but deteriorated roads repaired. “During my tenure, huge funds were spent for the uplift of education sector. Public schools were upgraded,” he said, adding that all the development projects completed stood testimony to the vow of the PML-N government to serve the masses. He expressed his optimism that people would vote the PML-N in the forthcoming elections and would not be fooled easily by any politician. He stated that the PML-N government had ensured all possible efforts for the elimination of inflation, unemployment and terrorism from the country.

On the other hand, District Council chairman Sardar Azhar Khan Leghari said that those who had left the party would regret their decision. Addressing a public meeting, he said that the PML-N government had concluded innumerable public welfare schemes for the people of Sadiqabad. He added that political rivals of the PML-N would bite the dust in 2018 polls scheduled to be held on July 25. On the occasion, PML-N candidate for the seat of Provincial Assembly from PP-266 Mumtaz Khan Chang said that he would lay the foundation of a new era of development in Sadiqabad after success in elections.

Other PML-N leaders including Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, Asad Nawaz Cheema and Shahid Imtiaz Cheema, during a formal conversation with journalists, said that the PML-N would sweep 2018 polls not only from Punjab but also from all provinces. They said that former state minister Sardar Arshad Khan Leghari had ensured unprecedented development work in his constituency. “Only the PML-N can raise the living standards of people of Sadiqabad,” they stated.