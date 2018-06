Share:

The PML-N is yet to announce officially party candidates for Lahore seats. However, the following candidates are most likely to be fielded in the upcoming polls. NA-123 Malik Riaz (PMLN) will contest with Mehr Wajid of PTI, NA-124 Mian Hamza Shahbaz (PMLN) with Waleed Iqbal (PTI), NA-125 Maryam Nawaz Sharif (PMLN) will contest with Dr Yasmeen Rashid (PTI), NA-126 Mian Marghoob (PMLN) will contest with Hammad Azhar (PTI), NA-127 Muhammad Pervaiz Malik (PMLN) with Jamshaid Iqbal Cheema of (PTI), NA-128 Sheikh Rohail Asghar (PMLN) will contest with Ijaz Dayal (PTI), NA-129 Sardar Ayaz Sadiq (PMLN) will contest with Abdul Aleem Khan (PTI), NA-130 Khawaja Ahmed Hassan (PMLN) will contest Shafqat Mehmood (PTI), NA-131 Saad Rafique (PMLN) will contest with Imran Khan (PTI), NA-133 Zaeem hussain Qadri (PMLN) will contest with Ijaz Chaudhary (PTI); NA-134 Mian Shehbaz Sharif (PMLN) will contest with Zaheer Abbas Khokhar (PTI), NA-135 Saif ul Malook Khokhar (PMLN) will contest with Karamat Khokhar (PTI), and NA-136 Afzal Khokhar (PMLN) will contest with Khalid Gujjar (PTI).