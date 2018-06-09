Share:

NOWSHERA VIRKAN:- The four big political parties including the PML-N, PTI, PPP and Muttehida Majlis e Amal have not yet confirmed their candidates for national and Punjab assembly constituencies of NA-84, PP-63 and PP-64. In NA-84, Ch Azhar Qayum Nahra, former MNA from PML,N, is expected candidate again. On the other side Dr Amar Ali Hussain and Rana Bilal Ejaz are the most popular and famous politicians and are struggling for the PTI ticket. Both the aspirants have been MNAs from the constituency in different tenures. Bilal Ejaz defeated Hamid Nasir Chatthah in 2002 elections. In 2010 by-election, brother of Dr Amir Ali Hussain Tassadq Masood Khan defeated Ch Azhar Qayum.

In PP-63 and PP-64, there are different aspirants for the PML-N umbrella. Three candidates who have been MPAs from these constituencies Rafaqat Hussain Gujar, Ch Saifullah Virk and Ch Iqbal Gujjar are struggling for tickets in their respective constituencies.

On the other hand, Ittehad Group has joined PTI, Ch Khalid Pervaiz Virk from PP-63 and Irfan Bashir Gujjar from PP-64 are also in the race for the tickets of PTI but the party has not yet decided in this regard. Ex-MNA Rana Umar Nazir Khan, Mian Arqam Khan, Mian Javed, Younas Mehar and Zulifqar Butt also struggling for PTI tickets.

However, the parties have not yet named their candidates for provincial assembly constituencies PP-63 and PP-64 and National Assembly constituency NA-84.

A neck and neck competition is expected in NA-84 constituency as ex-MNA Ch Azhar Qayum has delivered with the provision of basic facilities, infrastructure, upgradation of schools, colleges and health facilities.

On the other side, the PTI candidates have better future plans, and the wave of change among people.