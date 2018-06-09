Share:

HYDERABAD - The leadership of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) has decided to take solo flight in the general elections 2018 with hopes of success in electing new Sindh Chief Minister from the party.

Talking to media persons after an Iftar Dinner hosted here by PSP Hyderabad, the PSP chief Mustafa Kamal made it clear that his party would not enter into any electoral alliance with any other party. The current situation indicating that the party is in position to win the elections with thumping majority from Karachi and Hyderabad, he said.

He was critical over the politics of PPP and MQM adding that both have destroyed Sindh and even the local governments have failed to provide any relief to people. Both the parties have the same agenda and even they appoint the caretaker Chief Minister Sindh for their own goals, the claimed and added that the people are now aware and they are not ready to become fool again.

The PSP was doing positive politics and never tried anti-democratic tactics to achieve personal goals, he said and added the PSP could bring its own opposition leader in Sindh with the support of PML (F) but it avoided to do such move.

Among others, President PSP Anees Qaimkhani, Anees Advocate, Nadim Qazi and Rizwan Gaddi were also present on the occasion. Large numbers of the notables and local leaders of various political parties including Senator Aajiz dharma , Ahsan Abro and Saghir Qureshi from PPP, Muhammad Hanif Siddiqui from PML (N), Moulana Abdul Wahid Sawati and Hafiz Arman Chohan from JUI (S) and Abid Qadri from Sunni Tahreek attended the PSP Iftar Dinner.