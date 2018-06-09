Share:

PESHAWAR - A councillor of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) survived a firing incident in Peshawar on Thursday night.

According to local police, some unidentified motorcyclists opened fire at Rehman Afzal, resident of Amin Colony Peshawar. However, the councillor escaped the attack. The police registered a case against the unidentified gunmen and started investigation.

Meanwhile, a man was injured when a gunman opened firing in a mosque over a domestic dispute in Peshawar’s Shaheedabad locality. The injured was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Peshtakhara Police have registered an FIR and started investigation.

FSL DISPOSES OF 62,000 CASES SO FAR: KP IGP

The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Mehsud while appreciating the performance of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Peshawar on Friday said that the laboratory has so far disposed of around 62,000 cases and sent them to the respective districts.

An official website www.kpfsl.gov.pk has also been launched to streamline the working of various disciplines of forensic laboratory, SOPs for operating the equipment, training of experts, forensic examination and compiling of the forensic reports.

The website also contains details of various labs, forensic services, SOPs for identification, collection and packing of physical and circumstantial evidence and show status/date of dispatch of forensic reports.

The website not only shows status of the forensic reports but also indicates those responsible for delay in submission of exhibits to FSL or delay by the forensic experts in conducting the test/examination.

Likewise, international standards and modern methods are being adopted to preserve the crime scene. All staffers of the laboratory are well committed and performing their duties with due professional zeal and spirit. Besides, Gilgit-Baltistan police, Anti-Narcotics, Excise and Customs departments and National Accountability Bureau are availing the services of this laboratory.

Crime scene units have been established in 8 districts of the province and crime scene expert investigators have been provided. The FSL is the backbone of police investigation, which is playing a pivotal role in an increasing trust of the courts on police performance. Establishment of first ever explosive testing lab and digital and audio visual lab in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has also been approved.

These labs will assist the investigation agencies in working out heinous cases i.e. terrorism, extortion, dacoity, murder etc. The laboratory has been bifurcated into two sections i.e. Forensic Science Laboratory and Finger Print Bureau where comprehensive analysis and inspections of various reports are being carried out as per professional requirements.