­HAFIZABAD - A wide rift has appeared in the PTI Hafizabad chapter as former federal minister Liaqat Abbas Bhatti, the younger brother of PTI district leader Ch Mehdi Hassan Bhatti, has parted ways with his brother and announced to independently contest election.

Ch Mehdi Hassan has got PTI ticket for his son Ch Shoukat Ali Bhatti, former provincial minister, to contest for NA-87 seat. The Bhatti clan leaders made several efforts for reconciliation between Ch Mehdi Bhatti and Liaqat Abbas but in vain.

Now Ch Liaqat Abbas Bhatti has announced to constitute his own independent panel to contest in Punjab Assembly PP-69, 70, 71 constituencies and is determined to defeat his opponents. He said that he would shortly announce his panel at a press conference.

Meanwhile, Ex-Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr Muzaffar Ali Sheikh has also parted ways with his associate Mehdi Hassan and announced to join PML-N. He said that he would formally announce his joining shortly.

Furthermore, due to the defection of ex-MPA Malik Fayyaz Ahmad Awan to PTI, old activists of PTI have expressed their strong reaction and warned that it would create serious cracks in the local chapter of PTI. They said that PTI Chief Imran Khan had announced that ordinary workers having good reputation would be given party tickets to eliminate nepotism, corruption and other irregularities. However, he said, the same old-faces with new hats have been given tickets which would never come up to the vision and expectations of Imran Khan.

Ch Afzal Hussain Tarar, district president of PML-N Hafizabad, as well as Ch Mehdi Hassan Bhatti, the district leader of PTI, would announce their panel on Friday.

A woman was killed on-the-spot while her husband was seriously injured when a dumper (PE-3317) hit his bike near Chak Chatha on Gujranwal road.

According to police source, Zeeshan of Alam Chowk Gujranwala was returning to his home along with his wife Razia Bibi on his bike and when he reached near Chak Chatha the vehicle hit the two wheelers as a result of which Razia Bibi died on-the-spot while Zeehsan sustained serious injuries and was shifted to the hospital by the Rescue sources. The police have registered a case against the dumper driver who fled away after the mishap.