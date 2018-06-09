Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Friday directed the government of Balochistan to conduct an inquiry into the delay in disbursing the compensation amount to the victims of Quetta Church blast and submit a report within a month.

On December 17, 2017, nine people were killed and 30 others injured in a suicide attack on the Bethel Memorial Methodist Church on Quetta's Zarghoon Road.

Two suicide attackers had struck the Church as service was underway.

Following the incident, former Balochistan chief minister Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri had announced compensation of Rs10 million each for the families of the dead and Rs5 million each for the injured.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had also announced a compensation package, Rs1 million each for heirs of the killed and Rs500,000 each for seriously injured and Rs300,000 each the injured.

Over the non-payment of compensation, the top court on May 5 took notice of the matter.

The directives for an inquiry into the delay of payment were issued after a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar took up the case for hearing.

During the hearing, Additional Advocate General (AAG) Balochistan Muhammad Ayaz Sawati informed the bench that in pursuance of the top court’s order, all payments had been submitted to additional session judge for further disbursement among the victims.

To this, the chief justice remarked that he had directed for payment of a fine, due to the delay, with the actual compensation amount. He also observed that no meeting was called for several months for the said purpose.

The bench was informed that four meetings had so far taken place. To this, the chief justice said that the meetings were taken place after the top court took notice of the issue.

The AAG informed the court that the amount which was requested from the finance department had been paid and, if an additional amount was required, it would also be paid in three-working days.

He further informed the court that 55 injured and families of nine dead had been compensated and the families of injured who later succumbed to injuries had also been paid.

The bench, however, directed the chief secretary of the province to conduct an inquiry into the delay in payments and submit a report within a month.

In another case regarding the killing of labourers working for a cellular company in district Kharan of Balochistan, a district and sessions judge informed the top court that compensation amount had been paid to the families.

He further informed the court that one widow of a labourer had not been paid as she had no national identity card for her identification.

The chief justice directed the NADRA to make the identity card of the widow on an early basis.

During the hearing, the widow of labourer, Waqas Ali, complained to the bench that a local contractor had been harassing her.

The chief justice questioned as to what was contractor’s concern when the compensation amount was being paid by the government.

The chief justice assured the widow that the district and sessions judge will look into the issue and resolve the matter.

The case was adjourned till the end of Eidul Fitr.

The Balochistan’s chief secretary in his report informed the top court that the assistant commissioner and in-charge Levies police station of the area, where the labourers were killed by terrorists, had been suspended while the deputy commissioner had been transferred.

The report stated: “The incident could have been avoided had the district administration been more vigilant and fully alive to its responsibilities. Taking cognizance of laxity on the part of the district administration, the provincial government has immediately transferred the concerned Deputy Commissioner and directed him to report to Service and General Administration Department.”

Pak Telecom Mobile Limited (PTML) known as Ufone in its report informed the top court that the responsibility of protection of the labourers vested in the subcontractor but the company decided to compensate the families of deceased labourers.

“Contractually and legally the responsibility for the safety and security of the said persons vested in the Subcontractor M/s Iqbal Enterprises and their principal Huawei Pakistan and the local law enforcing agencies,” the PTML report said.