LAHORE-Music enlightens one’s soul and listening to your favorite artist live is a treat for your life. Renowned Qawwal Sher Mian Dad Khan will be performing live in major cities of Australia and the UK after Eid. The tour goal is to spread the message of love and peace through Sufi qawwali music and educate the world about the rich, syncretism culture of South Asia. He has also recorded two songs for an Indian film titled Devil in the Palace in Dubai and Sharjah which will be released soon. Sher Mian Dad adopted qawwali singing as his family tradition. He has given his qawwali performances of Sufiana kalam at many international music fairs and shows including in the United States, India and Singapore. His qawwali group has performed in Geneva, Switzerland and Oslo, Norway and has won some international music awards.