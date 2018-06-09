Share:

Shop robbery sparks anti-police protest

Unidentified gunmen forced their entry into a mobile phone shop at Thokar Niaz Baig and snatched away cash and valuables worth Rs 700,000, after holding the customers and salesman hostage, police sources claimed on Friday. The armed robbery took place in broad daylight at Kashif Mobiles shop. Four gunmen burst into the shop and fled after collecting cash, mobile phones, and calling cards worth Rs 700,000. The police reached the spot when the robbers had escaped. Dozens of traders took to streets and staged a strong protest demonstration against the daylight robbery. The protesters also chanted slogans against the police over worsening law and order situation in the city. Also, the protesters blocked the main Thokar Niaz Baig Chowk by setting the tyres on fire. The roadblock caused traffic mess in the busy locality for an hour. Later, heavy police contingents reached the spot and managed to disperse the protesters after holding negotiations with them. The police officers assured the victims that the robbers would be arrested soon. Further investigation was underway.–Staff Reporter

Zoo staff’s holidays cancelled

The Punjab Wildlife Department has cancelled holidays of zoos administration for Eid. The department has also issued security SOPs and constituted 10-member special committee to check the attendance of the zoo administration staff. This was decided at a meeting held with Wildlife Department DG Khalid Ayaz Khan in the chair. The meeting was informed that two elephants from Sri Lanka will be given to Punjab government as a gift. The bilateral relations between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will likely to boost after ‘elephants diplomacy’. –Staff Reporter

Summer vacation special trains

Pakistan Railways (PR) will operate “Summer Vacation Special Trains” between Karachi and Rawalpindi to facilitate the citizens including students and children. According to a PR spokesman on Friday, the special trains would be operated after Eid-ul-Fitr on June 18, 22, 26 and 30 from Rawalpindi to Karachi at 2:30 pm while on return these trains would run from Karachi to Rawalpindi on June 20, 24 and 28 at 8:00 pm. These trains would stop at Hyderabad, Rohri, Khanpur, Bahawalpur, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Okara, Raiwind, Lahore, Gujranwala, Wazirabad, Gujrat, Lalamusa and Jhelum. The Summer Vacation Trains will be consisted of A/C Business, A/C Standard and Economy classes of coaches.–APP