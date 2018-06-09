Share:

SIALKOT:- A team of FIA Friday raided HBL Pasrur Brancn here and arrested six bankers including Qaiser Mehmood, Muhammad Abrar Ibrahim, Amjad Mehmood, Muhammad Khuda Yar, Amir Ali and Tahir Mehmood in a Rs62.6 million fraud case. FIA Divisional Deputy Director Mufakhar Adeel informed the newsmen that the arrested bankers are accused of misappropriating Rs62.6 million through fake transactions of dozens of account holders. He said that the FIA has sent the accused behind the bars after registering a fraud case against them.