Rawalpindi-Special Eid stalls of cosmetics, Mehndi and bangles and other demanded items of Eid-ul-Fitr, are being witnessed everywhere particularly in busy markets and bazaars of the city. As Eid comes closer, the stalls of beautifully designed colorful bangles, jewellery and Mehndi have been set up in the markets of the city to attract female customers.

Women start preparing for Eid-ul-Fit many days before and commence shopping in Ramadan especially buying bangles, mehndi, jewellery, cosmetic materials and other items as it is an old tradition that women and girls wear bangles to express their joy and happiness.

In Rawalpindi city, there are a large number of such stalls particularly in busy markets including Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Lalkurti, Saddar Bazaar, Chota Bazaar, Moti Bazaar, Commercial Market, Sadiqabad, Rehmanabad, Buni Market and several others markets.