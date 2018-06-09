Share:

LAHORE - A teen girl reported to have committed suicide on Friday. According to police sources, a 15-year-old girl ended her life by consuming poisonous pills at a house in Badami Bagh. Her family told the police that Nazma Bibi swallowed poisonous pills after an argument with her parents over some domestic dispute. She was rushed to a hospital where she died. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. The police were investigating the incident. Meanwhile, a 12-year-old boy was crushed to death under a passenger bus on Ravi Road, rescue workers said on Friday afternoon. Local resident Mubashir was trying to cross the road when a speedy bus ran over him. As a result, the boy died on the spot. The driver managed to escape from the crime scene. The police later reached the spot and impounded the bus. The police registered a case against the bus driver and launched the investigation.