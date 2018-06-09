Share:

WASHINGTON:- US President Donald Trump stated Friday that he was "not above the law," but reaffirmed his "absolute right" to pardon himself. "I'm not above the law. I never want anybody to be above the law," Trump said, before adding "yes, I do have an absolute right to pardon myself. But I'll never have to do it because I didn't do anything wrong. And everybody knows it." "There's been no collusion," he said in reference to a major investigation into his campaign's ties with Russia that has already brought multiple charges and guilty pleas. "There's been no obstruction. It's all a made-up fantasy. It's a witch hunt."–AFP