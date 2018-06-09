Share:

KHAIRPUR - Two people were died and one woman was injured in separate road mishaps on Friday.

A speedy trawler collided with a motorcycle at National Highway near Halani, resultantly, motorcyclist identified as Abdul Sattar died on the spot while his wife was seriously injured and she brought to Kandiaro Hospital for treatment. The body was shifted to the Halani Hospital for autopsy and later, handed over to his heirs. Police arrested the driver and lodged report.

Meanwhile, a tractor hit a boy Bashir Ahmed at National Highway near Uabro, resultantly he died on the spot.

Police took the body into custody and later, handed over to his heirs. Ubaro police arrested tractor driver.

NARCOTIC PEDDLER HELD

Police arrested a narcotic peddler and recovered 2,500 grams of chars on Friday.

Kumb police was led by SHO Manshad Kalwar raided near Jhandha Mushaikh and arrested a drug peddler Mola Bux and recovered 2,500 grams of chars from his possession.

Police registered a case against him under narcotic act.