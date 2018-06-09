Share:

KARACHI - Clifton police claimed to have recovered huge cache of weapons during routine snap checking here on Friday.

Police said that during routine patrolling police party intercepted a car bearing registration number GW-552, apparently government car at Khayaban-e-Tanzeem while recovered weapons from the car and arrested two accused persons.

The accused persons arrested were identified as Javaid and Chanaiser pointed out a house located in the Bader Commercial area and recovered rest of the weapons dumped at the house. Police said that the raid has been conducted at the house owned by Waqas Malik and Amir Ashiq.

Police said that the both accused persons were brothers and use to run a company of Ship Braking in Hub, Baluchistan and directed their servants to shift the weapons from once place to another place when police arrested the accused persons. The weapons recovered including eleven Kalashnikovs, seven shotguns and fourteen pistols and more than 302 bullets.

Police have registered the case and started the investigation to probe the motive behind possessing such a massive number of weapons.

On the other side, the law enforcement agencies including police and Rangers claimed to have arrested 11 accused persons in raids conducted in different areas of the city. Law enforcement claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from the possession of accused persons. The accused persons arrested were including Jumman Khan, Arfat and Faisal picked up by rangers in raids conducted in Saudabad and Al-Falah areas. The accused persons were associated with narcotics business and running drug den in the localities.

Surjani Town police claimed to have arrested two accused persons Aqeel and Abdul Khaliq while recovered weapons from their possession. The accused persons were wanted to the police in number of street crime cases. Pirabad police claimed to have arrested two drug paddlers including Zafar and Younas while Pakistan Bazaar police arrested three accused persons including Tahir, Pervaiz and Meraj and recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession. Similarly Saeedabad police arrested an accused Younas while recovered weapons from his possession.