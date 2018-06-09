Share:

­SARGODHA - The University of Sargodha issued final notices to its five campuses in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Mandi Bahauddin for non-compliance, non-provision of record and non-payment of the university dues.

According to the notices, Lahore Campus owes Rs114.896 million to the UoS, the Faisalabad Women Campus has to pay Rs20.064 million; outstanding dues of Mandi Bahauddin Campus are Rs80.237 million and Layllpur Campus Faisalabad has defaulted on Rs41.981 million while Gujranwala Sub-Campus has to pay Rs48.113 million to the university. All these outstanding dues include registration fees, late fees and over-admission charges.

According to a press communiqué of the UoS issued on Friday, the university administration has initiated a scrutiny process against these campuses, established under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) policy back in 2012, in the aftermath of concerns communicated by the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan regarding process of establishment, deficiency of facilities, faculty issues, enrolment of students in unrecognised programs and several complaints received from various corners. The PPP campuses were repeatedly asked to show compliance in terms of administrative and financial issues to ensure compliance of HEC parameters and the government instructions. Keeping in view the non-compliance, especially in financial area, the UoS administration issued schedule of personal hearing and reconciliation of records in April 2018 after several opportunities earlier provided to the PPP campuses for verification and reconciliation of registration and financial records.

Among these campuses, the Lahore Campus had not only caused financial losses amounting to Rs13.84 million in terms of non-receipt of examination fee but also compromised the quality and standard of education due to non-conduct of final term examination comprising 50% weightage at the end of each semester.

Moreover, the campus did not co-operate with the university team during its visit on May 03, 2018 for reconciliation of data regarding admitted students, issuance of fake registration cards, provisional transcripts and NoCs without adoption of due process as per the deed agreement under the public-private-partnership arrangement.

According to the UoS administration, the visit took place in the backdrop of an intensifying conflict between the university and the Lahore campus regarding the issuance of official transcripts to 545 students of session 2013-17and session 2015-17 at the campus.

According to the official sources, the delay in the issuance of official transcripts was only due to non-provision of data and avoidance to reconciliation financial matters by the administration of Lahore Sub-campus.

Sources further informed that the university withheld transcripts of these students of Lahore campus because of excessive admissions, non-provision of accurate figure and other details of enrolled students, use of delaying tactics to reconcile the data and the university share, admitting students on lowest merit and awarding highest marks to all students over 3.2 CGPA and non-provision of ‘nothing due certificate’.

It may be added here that the UoS syndicate had constituted a committee in this regard which would decide the financial impact of non-conducting final examination of the students of sub-campus Lahore and fix the responsibility for the financial losses caused to the university and compromising the quality of education. The committee will submit its report before the body in the next meeting yet to be held.