US asks Pakistan to facilitate Afghan-Taliban peace talks

Washington/Brussels - The United States has confirmed it is asking Pakistan for help in facilitating the Afghan government’s direct peace talks with the Taliban insurgency.

After months of strained relations and disruption in high-level mutual contacts, US Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo this week spoke to Pakistani civilian and military leaders to push Afghan political reconciliation efforts. The flurry of high-level contacts came as Washington suspended all military assistance to Islamabad and both countries imposed travel restrictions on each other’s diplomats.

Lisa Curtis, a deputy assistant to US President Donald Trump and senior director for South and Central Asia at the National Security Council, has explained the US is pursuing “multiple lines of effort” to promote Afghan peace. At a seminar Thursday in Washington, she said an important component of the effort is to ensure that Pakistan plays “a constructive role” in it.

“We have asked for Pakistan’s assistance in facilitating a peace process and we have sought to understand Pakistan’s own core security concerns and ensure that its interests are taken into account in any peace process,” Curtis said, while speaking at the US Institute of Peace.

“However, we have to be clear that Pakistan’s interests are not served by a Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan,” Curtis added.

Pakistan says deteriorating security in Afghanistan has created “ungoverned spaces” which are serving as sanctuaries for terrorists linked to Islamic State and fugitives of the outlawed Pakistani Taliban, who are orchestrating cross-border attacks from there.

Officials in Islamabad also have routinely accused rival India of supporting these “terrorists” to destabilise Pakistan, charges New Delhi and Afghan officials reject.

Pakistani officials have long pushed for seeking a negotiated end to the Afghan conflict, saying neither side can win it on the battlefield. UN officials also have acknowledged the war is at a “mutually hurting stalemate” and call for urgently starting peace talks to end the suffering of Afghans.

Curtis spoke hours after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced his security forces will unilaterally cease anti-Taliban offensives for a week, taking effect next Tuesday, in a bid to encourage insurgents to seek a peaceful resolution to the war.

Afghan officials have said the ceasefire will also apply to the Haqqani Network, which allegedly maintains ties with Pakistan’s intelligence agency.

Curtis again alleged the Afghan Taliban, including the Haqqani Network, has enjoyed sanctuary in Pakistan throughout the past 16 years of conflict. “Pakistan has a fundamental responsibility to address the use of its territory by these malign actors. One can acknowledge Pakistan’s complex security calculus without absolving it of its responsibility to do something of these malign actors,” she said.

A Pakistani military spokesman this past week denied his country was supporting Afghan insurgents, saying sustained security operations have eliminated all terrorist groups.

The Taliban have not responded to Thursday’s ceasefire announcement by the Afghan president. The insurgent group has been seeking direct talks with the US and refused to talk to the Afghan government until all US and NATO forces leave the country.

“The US is ready to participate in the discussion, but we cannot serve as a substitute for the Afghan government and the Afghan people,” Curtis said, apparently responding to the Taliban’s calls for direct talks with the US.

NATO, US HOPE PEACE BREAKTHROUGH

US generals and NATO officials hoping for a peace breakthrough with the Taliban after 16 years of war are touting a ceasefire announced by Kabul as potentially decisive and despite scepticism in Afghanistan.

Attacks in Kabul - the most heavily defended city in the country - are multiplying and a recent US government watchdog report painted a grim picture of the security situation, saying there were “few signs of progress”.

But senior NATO and US military figures have warmly welcomed Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s ceasefire announcement, even though it is not at all clear that the Taliban have any plans to respect it.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg hailed the announcement as a “positive step on the path to peace” and urged the Taliban to come to talks the government.

General Curtis Scaparrotti, NATO’s supreme commander in Europe, gave an upbeat assessment of the struggle against the Taliban, ousted from power in a US-led invasion in 2001.

“I have dealt with this for quite a number of years and personally, I sense a different set of conditions today, and perhaps more potential,” he told reporters at a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels.

“They are under greater pressure and you see some splinter in their leadership and their cohesion.

“In the past, the Taliban has been cohesive and one voice about this. Now we are seeing indications that there are those who would like to talk.”

“I have to tell you, for someone who has been either in Afghanistan or working on Afghanistan for some years now, I am seeing things now that I haven’t seen before,” one NATO official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

Pressed for details, the official mentioned the ruling by the clerics and “social movements for peace”, an apparent reference to a march by a small group of activists from Lashkar Gah in Helmand province to Kabul.

The group, which numbers about eight but has been joined by more at times on the route, is demanding both the Taliban and the Afghan government lay down their arms.

The modest size of the march did not stop General John Nicholson, commander of US and NATO forces in Afghanistan, from calling it a “grassroots movement” and comparing the current situatoin in Afghanistan to the final stages of the conflicts in Northern Ireland and Colombia.

“All wars end. And when you study how wars end, there is usually a period where you are fighting and talking at the same time. I think we are clearly in that period,” he said.

But the optimism coming from NATO and the Pentagon has not reached observers in Afghanistan.

Political analyst Haroon Mir, based in Kabul, said Ghani’s government had lost the initiative since the offer in February and the ceasefire was a bid to win it back.

“NATO and the US are trying to boost the government and trying to show that the government still has some initiative but this is not the reality unfortunately,” Mir told AFP, pointing to the upcoming anniversary of US President Donald Trump’s new South Asia strategy as a key milestone.

“In August it will be one year and everybody will talk about the achievements of the US military in Afghanistan (but) unfortunately despite the bombing campaign and high casualties among the Taliban... there is no significant change on the ground,” Mir said.

Indeed the Pentagon’s own Office of the Inspector General directly undercut claims the momentum of the war was shifting against the Taliban.

In a report in May the watchdog said there had been “little positive change” in the first quarter of 2018, with just 65 percent of Afghans living in areas under government control or influence.

US TO INTENSIFY COMBAT AGAINST IS

Senior American officials said Friday that there are indications the Taliban might be considering peace talks.

The officials said the US will intensify combat against the Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan during the Kabul government’s temporary halt to attacks on the Taliban.

Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said this could, for example, allow the US to partially shift the focus of aerial surveillance from the Taliban to IS fighters as well as Al-Qaeda extremists, who remain a threat 17 years after the US invasion.

Mattis spoke to reporters during a break in a NATO defence ministers meeting in Brussels, which included a discussion of progress and problems in Afghanistan. The ministers also discussed more broadly the international campaign against IS, which has focused since 2014 on eliminating the group’s so-called caliphate in Iraq and Syria.

In remarks to ministers at the start of the meeting, Mattis argued for continuing military pressure on IS even after the fighting in Syria is over. He did not mention that President Donald Trump has said he wants the US to exit Syria as soon as it can, perhaps within a matter of months.

Army Gen John Nicholson, the top US general in Afghanistan, said the fight against IS in the eastern Nangarhar province had already been intensifying this year and would be further stepped up during the Afghan ceasefire against the Taliban, which does not apply to other opposition groups. Nicholson spoke with reporters on the sidelines of the NATO meeting.

Speaking separately at a NATO news conference, Mattis said the ceasefire could put US forces in a better position to fight other extremist groups such as the IS affiliate and remnants of Al-Qaeda. “If the Taliban take full advantage of the ceasefire in the best interest of the Afghan people, then many of the surveillance assets that we have overhead can be reoriented to ISIS-K, to Al-Qaeda and other foreign terrorists that have no business being in Afghanistan in the first place,” Mattis said. ISIS-K is a name for the Islamic State affiliate that operates in three provinces in eastern Afghanistan.

Nicholson said he could not predict whether the Taliban will join the ceasefire announced this week by President Ashraf Ghani. He expressed no concern that a unilateral ceasefire would give the Taliban breathing room to regroup and rearm.

“The potential benefit is greater than the risk,” he said, expressing hope that what Ghani called a weeklong pause could lead to something more substantial and improve prospects for actual peace negotiations. The Taliban have insisted that they would negotiate only with Washington, but the US insists that they talk to the Afghan government.

US forces will remain prepared to respond to any Taliban attacks, Nicholson said. The US has about 8,400 troops providing noncombat support for Afghan security forces fighting the Taliban; separately, roughly 7,000 US combat troops are fighting Al-Qaeda and IS-affiliated groups.

Nicholson, who has commanded the US-led military coalition in Afghanistan since March 2016, spoke with measured optimism about prospects for compelling the Taliban to enter peace negotiations with the Afghan government.

US officials have talked up the prospects for peace many times over the course of the war, only to be disappointed. When Trump announced last August that he was committed to winning the war with a revamped strategy, he said the goal was to compel the Taliban — with help from Pakistan and other interested nations — to seek peace. However, a US government watchdog agency recently reported that it saw few signs that this strategy was working, while acknowledging that the Afghan security forces are getting better training.

Nicholson, however, credited Trump’s policy with producing early signs that the Taliban might be considering peace talks, although the militant group has not publicly acknowledged it is considering negotiations with the Afghan government. “I do think the policy is working. It just needs more time,” he said.

Nicholson acknowledged that the war is complicated by the involvement of other outside powers, including Russia, which has said it became involved out of concern that IS-affiliated groups there will spread to other parts of Central Asia.

“We are concerned about any external enablement (of the Taliban),” he said. “We do believe that the Russians have increased this kind of activity.” He characterised this as “small-scale support” for the insurgency.

“We are in the middle of a new offensive against ISIS in Nangahar. This will continue and in fact will be intensified during the period of ceasefire,” Gen Nicholson told reporters.

