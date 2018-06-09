Share:

Islamabad- US Ambassador David Hale participated in Ramazan activities with over 100 children and staff at SOS Village Islamabad on Friday.

The half-day event included interactive art projects, storytelling, and an Iftar organized by the Pakistan-US Alumni Network Islamabad-Rawalpindi chapter.

Hale met with the children, admired their art projects, distributed Eid gifts, and highlighted the shared American-Pakistani values of peace, gratitude, tolerance, and inclusiveness with the children, SOS staff, and 30 PUAN volunteers, said a US embassy statement.

“Congratulations to SOS Village for providing a home and bright future for thousands of children across Pakistan,” said Ambassador Hale. “On behalf of PUAN and the American embassy in Islamabad, I wish you a blessed Ramazan and, in advance, Eid Mubarak!”

Hale also thanked PUAN alumni for organizing the event. He noted, “Their example reminds me of SOS Village Pakistan’s many alumni who have become doctors, military officers, and teachers, and who are making their communities stronger.”

PUAN is an alumni network of over 25,000 students and professionals who have participated in US government-sponsored exchange programs.

PUAN’s 13 chapters regularly organize activities across Pakistan, including community-service projects and educational and professional training.

The Ramazan event at SOS Village Islamabad is just one of many initiatives organized by PUAN this year to strengthen local communities and build mutual understanding between Pakistanis and Americans.