Share:

Rawalpindi-A valve man of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Water Section has been transferred on public complaints of irregular water supply to the residents, informed sources on Friday.

Taking notice of the public complaints, Additional Cantonment Officer Arslan Haider has issued transfer orders of the valve man Waseeb, who was posted at Mohala Rahim Town, they said. The Addl CO also ordered the supervisor to put up the suspension orders of valve man, they said.

According to sources, a group of residents of Mohala Rahim Town, New Chak Madad appeared before Addl CO Arslan Haider and lodged a complaint that they were facing acute water shortage because of irregular supply by the valve man Waseeb. They alleged that Waseeb often remained absent from duty and had hired a private man against a monthly sum of Rs 2000 to open the water supply to the residents of the area. They alleged that the hired man took bribe from several people and provided them uninterrupted water supply for hours while those who refused to pay were deprived of the facility. The worst hit areas, they said, were Main Street and street numbers 1, 2 and 3. They appealed to the Addl CO to take action against the valve man. Taking action on public complaints, Addl CO Arslan Haider transferred the valve man and directed supervisor to submit his detailed report against Waseeb so that he could be suspended from service.

When contacted, Arslan Haider confirmed the development. He said that nobody would be allowed to usurp the public rights in RCB and assured that water would be supplied on a daily basis to the consumers. He said an inquiry has been launched against the valve man and departmental action would also be taken against him if he is proven guilty.