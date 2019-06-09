Share:

LAHORE - Maryam Nawaz, her husband Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar and their kids on Saturday called on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail. Dr Adnan Khan, personal physician of PML-N Quaid, also accompanied the couple.

Huge number of party workers gathered outside Kot Lakhpat Jail in the morning. They showered rose petals on vehicle of Maryam Nawaz on her arrival. Highly charged workers chanted slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz. The family spent some time with Nawaz Sharif. Dr Adnan carried out detailed examination of ex-PM.

Maryam was not allowed to meet her father on last Thursday, designated day for meeting with prisoners due to Eid holidays. On strong criticism, the family was allowed meeting on Saturday, the first day after ending of Eid holidays.

After the meeting, Dr Adnan shared his concerns about health of Nawaz Sharif and medical advice of doctors from Punjab Institute of Cardiology.

“Consulted former PM Nawaz Sharif. He is having uncontrolled high blood pressure for which requires further work-up, labs and ECG. PIC advised sublingual medicines fearing hypertensive emergency, better to be avoided in unsupervised Jail environment. Ideally he needs specialized care,” reads his tweet.

Maryam Nawaz also shared concerns of doctors on her twitter account.

“MNS’s personal physicians are of the view that emergency medicines prescribed by PIC drs can cause sudden drop in BP and stroke as he is already on maximum dose. Adding sublingual must not be done without 24/7 monitoring which is not possible in Jail. ECG and fresh labs must be done,” she tweeted.

On December 24, 2018, an accountability court handed down seven-year imprisonment and Rs1.5 billion fine on Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference. However, he was acquitted in another reference related to Flagship Investments. He was imprisoned in Adiala Jail and later shifted to Kot Lakhpat Jail on his request. Supreme Court granted him bail for six weeks for getting treatment for heart and kidney diseases from any healthcare centre of his choice in the country. The entire bail period, however, lapsed in medical tests and checkups from team of experts at Sharif Medical City. The bail expired on May 7 as the Supreme Court rejected his petition seeking permission to go abroad for the treatment. Ex-PM returned Kot Lakhpat Jail in a rally of his party workers and leaders after expiry of six-week bail.