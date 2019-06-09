Share:

KARACHI - Two suspected robbers were killed in the city on Saturday as incidents of snatching and mugging increase in the city.

In the first incident, two robbers tried to loot a policeman in the Burns Road area in Sadar. The policeman opened fire on them, killing one of them at the scene. However, the other robber managed to flee the scene.

The alleged robber was later identified as Umair, 32. His body was shifted to Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police recovered a TT pistol from the possession of the criminal. The authorities have begun search for the absconding accomplice.

The incident occurred a day after a Pakistan Army serving major, Saqib Iqbal, was killed in an apparent robbery bid in Sadar area on MA Jinnah Road.

According to CCTV footage of the incident obtained by the authorities, a young man on foot tried to loot the official after he came out of an ATM machine. As he put up resistance, the assailant shot him in the head. The police have yet to make any headway in the investigation.

In another incident in the city on Saturday, a suspected robber was killed in a firing incident on Shaheed-e-Millat Road.

The deceased was identified as Amanullah and had a criminal record. He had been arrested on the charges of robberies and drug peddling at least thrice in Karachi, said a police official. “We are also investigating on other lines,” he said. The body was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for autopsy.

The rising incidents of crime have caused alarm among Karachiites who witnessed a relative calm in recent months. Despite an end to violence, which gripped the city four years back, incidents of street crime have increased gradually in the city.

The incidents also raise questions about law enforcing agencies’ performance. Gun-wielding criminals are roaming free in the city despite heavy deployments, snap checking and arrests.

According to police records, at least 2,500 motorbikes were snatched and 4,000 citizens were deprived of their mobile phones in the holy month of Ramazan. At least 31 people lost their lives in incidents of street crime and target killings in the city.

Also, Quaidabad police on Saturday arrested two drug dealers involved in supplying drugs from other provinces to Karachi.

According to Malir SSP, on a tip-off, a police team conducted a raid near Hospital Chowrangi in Quaidabad area and apprehended a man, Habbib and his son, Abdul Khaliq. Police said the arrested suspects were involved in supplying drugs from other provinces to Karachi.

Police claimed to have recovered more than seven kilograms of hashish and cash from their possession. Police have registered FIRs against detainees and started further probe.