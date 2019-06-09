Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s largest and exclusive exhibition of dyes, chemicals & allied industry, 5th Color & Chem Expo 2019 is going to be held on June 15-16 at Lahore International Expo Centre. It will also have a concurrent event Digital Textile Printing Industry Expo.

Director Event and Conference Rashid Ul Haque told media here on Saturday that the exhibition would be supported by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) and Punjab Dyes & Chemicals Merchants Association (PDCMA). Expo is jointly organized by Event and Conference International Pvt Limited, Rainbow Dye-Tech and Asia Dyestuff Industry Association having international partners China Dyestuff Industry Association (CDIA) and BLGE Expo Shanghai Co. Limited.

He added that like past four successful expos, this exhibition would also bring together record number of industry stakeholders, key professionals, police makers, business leaders and key decision makers from textile chemicals, dyes & dyes’ intermediaries, digital printing, textile printing & screen printing equipments and machinery, paints & coating, pharmaceuticals, food chemicals, agro chemicals and fertilizers, petrochemicals, soap & detergents, leather chemicals, water treatment chemicals. Color & Chem Expo, he claimed, had become the largest dyes and chemicals industrial show of the region, and considered as the landmark exhibition of the dyes & chemicals industry.

The exhibition has opened many doors of business opportunities within the sector; fuelling economic diversification and growth towards sustainable industrial sources, he maintained. This year more than 200 local and foreign companies from China, India, Taiwan, Thailand, Germany, Turkey, UAE and UK would participate in the two-day expo.

Rashid Ul Haque said the expo would bring together buyers and sellers from different relevant fields textile, screen, digital and sublimation printing technology, textile garment manufacturing and exporters units, operation, production, industrial managers, manufacturers, importers and trading companies of dyes & chemicals, retail & marketing specialists, chemical engineers, associations, government officials, export houses, purchase departments, agencies, general public and students.