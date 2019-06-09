Share:

KARACHI - Additional Inspector General (AIG) Sukkur Zone Dr Jamil Ahmed attended a reception to honour the police personnel on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr at the Police Lines Headquarters here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Jamil said that we can feel that it was very difficult for policemen to remain away from their loved-ones on the occasion of the Eid. However, he said, it is the duty of the police to protect the citizens.

Meanwhile, SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo also met officers and officials and lauded the vigilance of the force.

The SSP Sukkur monitored the overall security arrangements and patrolling during the three days of Eid.

The Sukkur Traffic Police (STP) also performed duties at the places of worship, parks and important places.

Patrolling was performed by the police in the Sukkur, Ghotki and Khairpur districts to avoid any untoward incident.