Share:

ISLAMABAD - Capital police have made elaborate security arrangements with deploying around 1,000 personnel to safeguard different picnic points of the city to avoid any untoward incident.

According to a police spokesman, as per directives of Inspector General of Police Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, foolproof security arrangements were in place to facilitate the citizens visiting amusement resorts along with their families.

Under the arrangements, special patrolling has been advised at all picnic spots to give a sense of security to the picnickers so that they could fully enjoy without any fear. The police officials have been deployed at Lake View Park, Shakarparian Monument, Daman-e-Koh, Chattar Park and Rose and Jasmine Garden.

Meanwhile, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed also instructed the police officers to be vigilant and keep strict checking at all exit and entry points of the capital.

He directed the police officials to deal citizen with respect and facilitate and guide the tourists coming from others cities.