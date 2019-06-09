Share:

LONDON - The Bank of England is approaching the time when it will need to raise interest rates again to keep inflation pressures in check, its chief economist Andy Haldane wrote in an article which pushes back strongly against recent market sentiment. Britain is set for “steady if not spectacular” economic expansion in 2019 and a “lost decade” for wage growth is coming to an end, Haldane wrote in an opinion piece for Saturday’s edition of the Sun newspaper.

“For me personally, the time is nearing when a small rise in rates would be prudent to nip any inflationary risks in the bud,” he said. “Acting early with a rate rise acts as insurance against the need for faster and larger rises in interest rates in future.” Haldane was one of two current members of the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee to vote for a rate rise at the meeting prior to last August’s unanimous decision to raise rates to 0.75% from 0.5%, the BoE’s second increase since the 2008 financial crisis. The BoE has long said it intends to raise interest rates in a limited and gradual way - language which Haldane stuck to - but financial markets now think the BoE is more likely to cut rates than to raise them over the next 12 months.