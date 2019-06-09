Share:

SIALKOT - Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith Pakistan Ameer Senator Prof Sajid Mir said that the country was facing several national and international problems.

Talking to the media here, he urged political, religious and democratic powers to be united and shun their differences. He also urged them to come forward to play their positive constructive role for the national peace, integrity and prosperity.

He said that he would attend the APC to be called by Maulana Fazalur Rehman for evolving a joint strategy to pull the country out of crisis.

POLICE ARREST 26 KITE FLYERS

Police have arrested as many as 26 accused for flying kites in various parts of Sialkot City during a crackdown. According to the local police officials, police have sent the accused namely Hamza, Azhar, Usama, Shehzad, Ali Haider, Imran, Abu Bakr, Khurram, Sajid, Nasir, Imran Khalid, Sharafat Ali, Umer, Ammar, Abdul Wahab, Usman, Hamza Ali, Salman, Haseeb, Adnan, Umair, Abdur Rauf, Arif Mehmood, Naveed Akhtar, Zohaib and Arshad behind bars after registering cases against them.