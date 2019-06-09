Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - Pak Army Captain Arifullah Marwat who had embraced martyrdom in North Waziristan on Friday was laid to rest with full military honour here on Saturday.

Three army officers and a sol­dier including Cap Arifullah Marwat were martyred when a roadside im­provised explosive device had struck their vehicle in North Waziristan dis­trict. He was the son of a renowned educationist and retired college Prin­cipal Shah Daraz Khan Marwat.

The coffin of martyred army officer Cap Arifullah Marwat draped in na­tional flag was shifted to his native village Tajazai where he was buried in a local graveyard with full military honour. General Officer Command­ing Asad Nawaz, civil and military of­ficials and a large number of people from all walks of life attended his fu­neral prayer.

An army contingent presented sa­lute on the occasion while military of­ficials placed wreath of flowers on the grave of martyred officer.

Meanwhile, Lakki Marwat District Education Officer Nazir Ahmad Khan paid surprise inspection visits to public sector schools on Saturday to check attendance of teachers.

The visits were arranged follow­ing complaints that teaching and non teaching staffers have not attend­ed schools on expiry of Eid holidays. The DEO went to state run schools in Zangikhel, Mela Mandrakhel and oth­er rural localities.

He checked the attendance of teachers and members of non teaching staff in­cluding class four employees and clerks. He also checked the attendance of stu­dents in several schools and directed the heads of institutions to improve stu­dents’ attendance and discourage teach­ers from taking casual leave.

The DEO conducted academic eval­uation of students and checked their notebooks. He appreciated students in Mela Mandrakhel High School for keeping their classrooms well main­tained, clean and decorated with col­ourful charts. He asked the school high ups to hold classroom cleanli­ness competition among students and focus on plantation and cleanli­ness in their respective institutions.