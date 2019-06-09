LAKKI MARWAT - Pak Army Captain Arifullah Marwat who had embraced martyrdom in North Waziristan on Friday was laid to rest with full military honour here on Saturday.
Three army officers and a soldier including Cap Arifullah Marwat were martyred when a roadside improvised explosive device had struck their vehicle in North Waziristan district. He was the son of a renowned educationist and retired college Principal Shah Daraz Khan Marwat.
The coffin of martyred army officer Cap Arifullah Marwat draped in national flag was shifted to his native village Tajazai where he was buried in a local graveyard with full military honour. General Officer Commanding Asad Nawaz, civil and military officials and a large number of people from all walks of life attended his funeral prayer.
An army contingent presented salute on the occasion while military officials placed wreath of flowers on the grave of martyred officer.
Meanwhile, Lakki Marwat District Education Officer Nazir Ahmad Khan paid surprise inspection visits to public sector schools on Saturday to check attendance of teachers.
The visits were arranged following complaints that teaching and non teaching staffers have not attended schools on expiry of Eid holidays. The DEO went to state run schools in Zangikhel, Mela Mandrakhel and other rural localities.
He checked the attendance of teachers and members of non teaching staff including class four employees and clerks. He also checked the attendance of students in several schools and directed the heads of institutions to improve students’ attendance and discourage teachers from taking casual leave.
The DEO conducted academic evaluation of students and checked their notebooks. He appreciated students in Mela Mandrakhel High School for keeping their classrooms well maintained, clean and decorated with colourful charts. He asked the school high ups to hold classroom cleanliness competition among students and focus on plantation and cleanliness in their respective institutions.