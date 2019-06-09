Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has condemned the attack on a vehicle of the Pakistan Army with an improvised explosive device (IED) planted along a road in the Kharqamar area of North Waziristan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), three military officers and a soldier embraced martyrdom in a powerful landmine explosion that took place in North Waziristan on Friday, The explosion left four other security officials injured.

The martyrs include Lieutenant Colonel Raashid Karim Baig from Hunza Valley’s Karimabad area, Major Moeez Maqsood Baig from Karachi, Captain Arifullah from Lakki Marwat and Lance Hawaldar Zaheer from Chakwal.

CM Buzdar offered condolences with the families of martyrs and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

He said: “We pay tribute to the servicemen who sacrificed their lives for the motherland.”

He said Lt-Col Rashid Kareem Baig, Major Moeez Maqsood, Capt Arifullah and Lance Havaldar Zaheer Ahmed sacrificed their lives to protect the future of the nation and the whole nation valued their sacrifices and saluted their greatness.

He said the brave officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army had sacrificed their lives for peace in the country and their sacrifices would not go waste. Terrorists and their facilitators were scum of the holy land. “We will have to work together for peace in the motherland,” he added.

The martyred officers and soldier of the Pakistan Army are our heroes, and the whole nation pays tribute to their sacrifices, Buzdar said.

Lawmen lauded

CM Usman Buzdar praised police and law enforcement agencies for maiting peace during Eid. He said police and law-enforcement institutions provided good security to the gatherings for the Eid prayers. He said security institutions worked for three consecutive days during the Eid holidays and discharged their duties in an excellent manner.

The CM said all departments worked as a team and they deserved praise for it. “We should work with the same coordination and spirit for maintaining peace in the motherland,” he added.