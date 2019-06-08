Share:

NEW YORK-Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were ‘’living totally separate lives’’ before their split at the end of May.

The 33-year-old supermodel reportedly decided to end her relationship with the ‘A Star is Born’ star - with whom she has two-year-old daughter Lea De Seine - at the end of last month because the pair rarely spent any time together.

A source told PEOPLE: ‘’[Irina is] not focused on the celebrity part, or on the fame -- she just wants to protect her family. Bradley is very into work and is trying to take advantage of every career opportunity right now. They spent a lot of time apart.

‘’They were living totally separate lives. If he was in L.A., she’s out of town, and if she was in town, he was out of town.’’