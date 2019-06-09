Share:

KAMALIA - Renowned social activist Ch Sarwar Noor called on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. During the meeting, the matter of transferring the remains of Ch Rehmat Ali from UK to Pakistan was discussed in detail.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi assured Ch Sarwar Noor of assistance in this regard. He stated that Ch Rahmat Ali was a national hero, and the government would fully cooperate in this matter. “I will conduct an inquiry myself to ascertain why the NOC demanded by the UK government from Pakistani government has not been issued yet,” he said, adding “I will personally issue the NOC soon.” He expressed his optimism for early completion of the mission. Ch Sarwar Noor expressed gratitude to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

HELD

Kamalia Saddr police, acting on a tip-off, arrested Sajjad Hussain from Mauza Mambarr and recovered 85 litres of liquor. The police also arrested Luqman from Chak 739 G/B and seized 25 litres of liquor from his possession. Cases were registered against them.

In another incident, the police, on the application of Syed Naqi Raza Shah, a resident of Mauza Azmat Shah, registered a case. The applicant claimed that six persons including Syed Imran Shah had opened fire on him and his brother Shabab Haidar in which the latter was injured severely.