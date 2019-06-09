Share:

SIALKOT-Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan vehemently condemned the killings of Pakistan Army officers in North Waziristan.

Talking to media here, she said that terrorism was a brutal shape of killing innocent people. She added that terrorists had no religion, and their sole purpose was to ruin peace by killing innocent people. She said that every religion of the world taught love, affection, peace, tolerance, brotherhood and respect for humanity.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that terrorism, militancy, insurgency and ignorance should be crushed at every cost to ensure durable peace in the country.

She added that Pakistan would continue playing its pivotal role in the elimination of terrorism, insurgency and militancy. She said that the world must appreciate Pakistan’s prolonged sacrifices against terrorism.

“Pakistan has been rendering sacrifices to weed out terrorism as the whole of Pakistani nation stands united against terrorism and is ready to sacrifice their lives along with the armed forces of Pakistan in battle against terrorism,” she stated. “Pakistan has always played its pivotal role against terrorism, and it has sacrificed a lot to establish peace in the region”, she added.

The PM assistant also praised the Armed Forces of Pakistan for successfully playing their role in the elimination of terrorism from Pakistan under National Action Plan. She said that the defence of Pakistan was in very strong hands. She added that the Pakistani nation would defend every inch of the motherland.

KH ASIF’S SWIMMING VIDEO GOES VIRAL

Video clips showing PML-N MNA Khawaja Asif, diving and swimming in a canal, went viral on social media here on Saturday.

In the video clips, Kh Asif first stood on the bridge over Marala-Ravi-Link (MR Link) Canal near Jaamkey Cheema-Motra, Daska tehsil. Later, he dives into the canal and followed by his companions. He, without wearing a safety jacket, swims through the canal to beat the sizzling hot weather. The PTI Sialkot chapter has claimed that Kh Asif violated ban on bathing and swimming in rivers and canals that was imposed by Sialkot district administration under section 144 PPC. When contacted, Kh Asif did not pick the calls made by local journalists.