Share:

BHAKKAR : Five people were killed while 25 others injured in a road accident in the limits of Jandanwala police station on Saturday.

Police sources said that a recklessly driven Mansehra-bound bus coming from Karachi collided with a trailer coming from opposite direction at MM Road near Fazil Adda Saturday morning, leaving five people dead and 25 injured.

The deceased including Zebun Nisa w/o Sabir Hussain, Neelum Bibi w/o Riasat Ali, Abdul Qadir s/o Riasat Ali, Ghulam Mustafa s/o Abdul Razzaq and Shabbir Hussain s/o Aziz-ur-Rehman.

The injured included Hussna Bibi w/o Muhammad Asif, Muhammad Azeem s/o Rehmat Ullah, Muhammad Raza s/o Abdul Razzaq, Riasat Ali s/o Muhammad Safdar Ali and others.

Five bodies and the injured were shifted to hospital while both unknown drivers of the bus and the trailer managed to flee. Police have registered a case and started investigation.